MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Calls His Mustache-Less DNC Visit 'Completely Successful' — But Did He Get Owned By A 12-Year-Old?

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, announced a successful visit to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) but continued to make claims that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump.

What Happened: Lindell, known for his staunch support of former Trump, took to X on Thursday to declare his visit to the DNC a “complete success”.

He also used the opportunity to promote an event scheduled for the following day on his platform, FrankSpeech.

The DNC visit was a complete success!We got the word out about tomorrow's huge event exclusively on https://t.co/6KVMzIB1Wf pic.twitter.com/GCJkSRxJdc — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) August 22, 2024

Notably, Lindell had shaved off his signature mustache to blend in at the DNC. He also entered into an argument with a 12-year-old content creator called Knowa De Baraso on the issue of balloting fraud in Georgia. The child shot back and asked Lindell for the source of his information. Knowa said, “Your source is trust me, bro?”

Lol wow Mike Lindell debates Knowa pic.twitter.com/K5KSCstgYG — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

On the question of shaving his “stache,” Lindell posted on Thursday that he did it after “30 years” in order to go “undercover.” He called his new look his “DNC disguise.”

Why It Matters: Lindell’s unexpected appearance at the DNC comes amidst a series of high-profile speeches supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid. The convention has seen big names in politics, including Hillary Clinton, President Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), all rallying in support of Harris.

According to a recent Benzinga report, Harris has been gaining significant support, tying a record-high lead over Trump in a weekly election poll.

Photo Courtesy Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

