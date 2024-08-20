Trump In Trouble? Vice President Kamala Harris Hits Record Support, Young Voter Lead In 2024 Election Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris ties a record-high lead over Donald Trump in a weekly election poll with less than three months to go before the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Harris continues to gain support back for the Democratic Party in head-to-head matchups with Trump since securing the party's nomination on the heels of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race.

A new Morning Consult poll of nationally registered voters shows Harris with a lead over Trump, which came before the four-day Democratic National Convention.

The new poll shows the following results from voters, with the results from the Aug. 13 poll in parentheses.

Kamala Harris : 48% (47%)

: 48% (47%) Donald Trump : 44% (44%)

: 44% (44%) Someone Else : 4% (4%)

: 4% (4%) Don't Know: 4% (4%)

The poll found that 90% of Democrats backed Harris as their top pick, in line with last week's poll. The poll also found 89% of Republicans backed Trump as their top pick, down one percentage point from the prior week.

Independent voters selected the following as their head-to-head preference, with the results from the Aug. 13 poll in parentheses:

Kamala Harris: 42% (42%)

42% (42%) Donald Trump: 38% (37%)

38% (37%) Someone Else : 11% (12%)

: 11% (12%) Don't Know: 9% (9%)

Why It's Important: Harris continues to rank ahead of Trump in the weekly head-to-head poll since joining the 2024 election as the Democratic candidate.

Harris' four-point lead is up one percentage point from last week and ties a weekly high since being the candidate in the weekly polls.

The lead comes after Trump had grown his lead to six points over Biden before he dropped out of the race.

Harris' lead among Independent voters drops slightly going from five points to four points. Harris continues to lead with a commanding lead among young voters aged 18 to 34. The vice president posted a lead of 50% to 40% in the latest poll for the 18 to 34 voter category. The 10-point lead is a record for Harris and the largest by a candidate for the key voter demographic in the 2024 election cycle.

Biden trailed Trump by nine points among the 18-34 voter demographic before exiting the race.

In the new poll, Harris has a favorable rating of 50% and unfavorable rating of 45%, improving from last week's respective figures of 49% and 47%. The five-point net favorable rating is a record for Harris and her fourth straight week of a positive net favorable rating.

Trump's net favorability was negative five points for the week, improving from a negative 12 points posted last week, his lowest in several months.

Net buzz remained strong for Harris, with 43% of voters saying they heard something positive about the vice president and 31% saying they heard something negative about Harris. This marked the fourth straight week of a double-digit net buzz favorable rating for Harris.

The four-point lead for Harris over Trump comes after Morning Consult recently released a swing state voter poll that found the vice president leading 48% to 47% overall in seven key states. The vice president was leading Trump in four of the seven swing states (Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin), tied in one (Georgia) and trailing in two (North Carolina, Pennsylvania).

