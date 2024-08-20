Kamala Harris Reportedly Raises $500M in One Month — Campaign Highlights Record-Breaking $1B Milestone

In an unprecedented move, U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, has managed to raise a staggering $500 million for her election campaign within a month, according to a report.

What Happened: Harris’ campaign has seen a massive influx of donations since she announced her candidacy on July 2, reported The Hill.

Following President Joe Biden‘s decision to not seek re-election, Harris’ campaign experienced a surge in funding. In the first week alone, she raised $200 million and quickly secured support to become the party’s nominee.

In July, Harris’ team raised an additional $310 million, bringing the total amount raised by her and Biden prior to his departure to over $1 billion. This is the fastest a campaign has crossed the billion-dollar fundraising threshold in history, according to the campaign.

Despite former President Donald Trump‘s campaign raising $138.7 million in July, with cash on hand of $327 million, Harris’ campaign continues to attract donations, with her July cash on hand totaling $377 million.

Why It Matters: Harris’ massive fundraising comes amidst a series of significant events. The Trump campaign lodged a complaint against Harris, alleging improper acquisition of funds from Biden’s campaign. Meanwhile, Harris’ campaign pledged a $370 million investment for advertising.

Chauncey McLean, president of Future Forward, a super PAC supporting Harris, warned of a tighter race than public polls suggest. However, Harris continues to gain support, leading Trump in a weekly election poll with less than three months to go before the 2024 presidential election.

