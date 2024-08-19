Super PAC Founder, Who Raised Hundreds Of Millions To Back Kamala Harris, Predicts Tighter Race Than Public Polls Suggest: 'Our Numbers Are Much Less Rosy'

The founder of the primary external funding group supporting Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has warned that their internal polling indicates a closer race in key states than what public polls suggest.

What Happened: Chauncey McLean, president of Future Forward, a super PAC that has raised hundreds of millions to back Harris in the upcoming November 5 election, expressed these concerns during a Monday event in Chicago tied to the Democratic National Convention, reported Reuters on Monday.

“Our numbers are much less rosy than what you’re seeing in the public,” McLean stated. Despite Harris leading in a compilation of national polls by FiveThirtyEight, McLean warns that the race is closer than it appears.

Future Forward has conducted extensive polling and created numerous digital and television ads for Biden and Harris. McLean revealed that the group still has at least $250 million to spend on advertising from Labor Day to Election Day.

McLean also noted that Harris’ surge in support following Biden’s withdrawal was largely driven by young voters of color, opening up opportunities in Sunbelt states. However, he cautioned that Harris still needs to fully rebuild the Biden coalition of Black, Hispanic, and young voters that won him the presidency in 2020.

According to McLean, the public is seeking more detailed policy positions from Harris, not just platitudes. “The race is as tight as ever,” he concluded.

Why It Matters: Recent polls have shown a shift in the political landscape with Harris surging ahead of Donald Trump in key battleground states. A poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College revealed that Harris now holds the lead over Trump among likely voters in Arizona and North Carolina.

However, electoral map projections by RealClearPolitics (RCP) showed Trump leading in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, suggesting a potential narrow Trump victory in the November election.

Despite these projections, Harris has been gaining support back for the Democratic Party in head-to-head matchups with Trump, particularly among independent and young voters, as reported by a Morning Consult poll.

