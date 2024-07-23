Trump Campaign Files Election Commission Complaint Against Kamala Harris, Accuses VP's Campaign Of $91.5M 'Heist' And 'Brazen Money Grab'

Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign. The complaint alleges that Harris’s campaign improperly acquired funds from President Joe Biden’s campaign.

What Happened: The Trump campaign lodged the complaint on Tuesday, alleging that Harris’s campaign improperly took over Biden’s campaign funds after his withdrawal from the race. Following Biden’s decision not to seek reelection, his campaign account was renamed “Harris for President”.

David Warrington, counsel for the Trump campaign, said, “Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden's leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” according to the report.

While many campaign finance experts believe Harris has rightful access to the funds, the final decision rests with the FEC. Republican FEC Chair Sean Cooksey, a Trump appointee, hinted at his possible opposition to Harris accessing the funds. However, Democratic Commissioner Dara Lindenbaum and Steve Roberts, former general counsel to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, expressed their belief that Harris should be able to use the funds.

Despite the complaint, Harris’s campaign has set fundraising records since its Monday launch, raising over $80 million in the first 24 hours. The campaign’s spokesperson, Charles Lutvak, dismissed the complaint, attributing it to Republican jealousy and vowing to continue their strong fundraising efforts.

See Also: Trump Vs. Harris: First Poll After Biden’s Exit Shows Majority Approve Of Decision, But Here’s How It Might Affect Ex-President’s Chances

Why It Matters: Legal experts have expressed confidence that lawsuits questioning Harris’s right to utilize the Biden-Harris campaign funds will not succeed. Despite Republican factions, including The Heritage Foundation, questioning the appropriateness of Harris taking the top line of the ticket after 14 million state primary voters cast their votes for Biden, nonpartisan experts believe any lawsuit aimed at preventing Harris from using Biden's campaign cash or replacing him on the ballot will fail.

Following Biden’s withdrawal, Harris has secured the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential race and has majority support from Democrats. This move is seen as an attempt to quell weeks of internal party disputes and unite in the mission to defeat Trump with just over 100 days until Election Day.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: