AI Power Consumption Shocks Trump, Nvidia's Earnings Anticipation, And Google's Cybersecurity Concerns: This Week In AI

The past week has been a whirlwind of tech news, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking center stage. From former President Donald Trump’s shock at AI’s energy demands to the anticipation of Nvidia’s earnings report, the tech world has been abuzz with developments. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Trump Stunned by AI’s Energy Consumption

In a recent interview with Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump expressed his astonishment at the high energy requirements of AI. Trump acknowledged Musk’s enthusiasm for AI but was taken aback by the technology’s significant electricity demands. “This is shocking to me, but AI requires twice the energy that the country already produces,” Trump stated.

Nvidia’s Earnings: A Pivotal Moment

The upcoming earnings report from NVIDIA Corp. NVDA is expected to be a game-changer for the company, according to prominent analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities. Investors worldwide are eagerly awaiting insights from CEO Jensen Huang on the future demand for AI chips through 2025.

Google’s Work-Life Balance Blamed for Falling Behind OpenAI

Alphabet Inc.'s former CEO and Chair Eric Schmidt recently discussed Google’s loss of initiative to ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Schmidt attributed the setback to Google’s prioritization of work-life balance and flexible working hours.

Google Confirms Iranian Cyberattacks

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, has confirmed that a group linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard has been attempting to breach the personal email accounts of individuals associated with the US presidential campaigns of President Joe Biden and Trump. Google’s Threat Analysis Group has been able to detect and disrupt these attacks.

Tesla’s Edge in AI and Physical World

According to Elon Musk’s biographer Ashlee Vance, Tesla Inc. TSLA has a significant advantage in bridging AI and the physical world, thanks to its factories. Vance quoted an unnamed AI expert who believes that none of the other companies will be able to follow Tesla’s lead.

