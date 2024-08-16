Elon Musk's Biographer Cites Unnamed AI Expert To Note That Tesla Has 'Massive Edge On Bridge Between AI And Physical World' With Its Factories

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has a massive edge on the bridge between AI and the physical world, thanks to its factories, Elon Musk‘s biographer Ashlee Vance said on Friday, citing an unnamed AI expert.

What Happened: Vance took to X to detail the several ways in which Tesla has an edge over rivals owing to Musk’s portfolio of companies and several factories. Vance said that the opinion belonged to an individual with “very deep knowledge of AI and modern factories.” The biographer, however, did not name the person, saying that he is “not allowed” to do so.

“I think none of the other companies will be as able to follow,” Vance quoted the expert as saying. Though people don’t count Musk’s companies individually as among the Big Tech empire, they collectively have something the other Big Tech players can’t match, they added.

“I am still fairly long Elon Empire companies.” the expert added, according to Vance.

Unlike robotics companies which do not have a great first customer, Tesla can test its humanoid robots in its own factories, the individual said, while noting that most others don’t have factories.

“I think that will be extremely important when the physical part of AI starts to kick in. Being able to bridge the AI into the physical world will be extremely massive,” the expert reportedly added.

Vance’s Take: Vance noted that he might have underestimated the advantage of having actual factories. “It is super unique that Musk Co can drag people from Tesla, for example, to stand up GPU datacenter for Grok in record time too,” the biographer said.

The biographer also drew a parallel between Musk’s network of companies and General Electric. GE is another conglomerate that has stretched across major industries, he noted.

“Musk Co seems to benefit from keeping the companies separate and more nimble but having a common CEO who can put people wherever he wants, whenever,” Vance added.

Vance’s biography of Musk, titled “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” was released in May 2015.

Why It Matters: Vance, or the unnamed AI expert, is not the sole player to appreciate the collaboration between different Musk-led companies. The term “Muskonomy” is often used to refer to Musk’s business ecosystem.

The billionaire entrepreneur's different companies are not new to collaboration either. Earlier this year, Musk said that Tesla’s upcoming Roadster vehicle was enabled by a collaboration between Tesla and his rocket manufacturing company SpaceX.

In addition to his more popular Tesla and SpaceX, Musk is also the founder of The Boring Company and Chairman of X Corp., the company that owns social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

Image made via photos on Shutterstock