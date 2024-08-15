Google Confirms Iranian Hackers Linked To Revolutionary Guard Targeted Trump, Biden, And Harris Campaigns As AI Concerns Rise Ahead Of 2024 Election

Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google has confirmed that a group linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has been attempting to breach the personal email accounts of individuals associated with the US presidential campaigns of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Google’s Threat Analysis Group has identified a series of cyberattacks targeting individuals linked to the Biden, Trump, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaigns. The attacks, which began in May, have been aimed at current and former government officials, as well as campaign affiliates.

The report also revealed that the group has been using email credential phishing, a form of cyberattack where the attacker poses as a trusted sender to obtain the recipient’s login details. Google’s threat researchers have been able to detect and disrupt these attacks, notifying the targeted individuals of the potential threat.

“Associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), APT42 consistently targets high-profile users in Israel and the U.S., including current and former government officials, political campaigns, diplomats, individuals who work at think tanks, as well as NGOs and academic institutions that contribute to foreign policy conversations,” the report said.

This announcement comes in the wake of a recent report by Microsoft Corp., which also pointed to suspected Iranian cyber intrusions in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Why It Matters: The revelation of these cyberattacks comes amid growing concerns about the role of artificial intelligence and foreign interference in the 2024 election. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently warned about the potential influence of AI algorithms on shaping public opinion and possibly steering the election outcome. Cuban emphasized that these algorithms could be more impactful than the actual events or policies of the candidates.

Additionally, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other U.S. election officials have expressed concerns about AI-generated disinformation. Clinton highlighted the threat posed by foreign actors like Russian President Vladimir Putin, who might exploit AI to meddle in U.S. and global elections.

Following the cyberattack on Trump’s campaign, former White House officials have raised alarms about the security of the upcoming elections. At the DEF CON conference, experts warned that the 2024 election could see a repeat of the tactics used in 2016.

