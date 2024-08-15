What's Going On With Nvidia Stock On Thursday?

Nvidia Corp NVDA stock is trading higher Thursday amid reports indicating a fallout in discussions between SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY and Intel Corp INTC over an artificial intelligence (AI) chip production.

Reportedly, Arm Holdings Plc ARM parent SoftBank is turning to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM, a key Nvidia supplier.

Intel failed to meet SoftBank’s demands for volume and speed, the Financial Times cited familiar sources.

Intel’s financial struggles, including an April reported $7 billion operating loss in its manufacturing business and subsequent layoffs, likely compounded the difficulties in securing a deal.

While SoftBank’s pivot to Taiwan Semiconductor could still face hurdles due to the latter’s high demand from existing customers, the Japanese group remains committed to advancing its AI chip ambitions.

The overall cost of the project could run into tens of billions of dollars, with SoftBank reportedly seeking additional partners like Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META to provide the necessary expertise and resources.

Nvidia’s stock has seen a volatile ride. Its selloff makes its valuation more attractive as the AI frenzy is in no mood to slow down. Nvidia trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 45.05x after losing over 5% in the last 30 days.

Nvidia stock is up over 176% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock through Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO and SPDR S&P 500 SPY.

Price Action: NVDA shares were trading higher by 3.45% to $122.16 at the last check Thursday.

Photo by NP27 on Shutterstock