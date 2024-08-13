Nikki Haley Tells Trump, GOP To Stop Complaining About Kamala Harris' Candidacy: 'It Was Her All The Time'

In a recent development, former U.N. Ambassador and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has called on Republicans to halt their grievances about Vice President Kamala Harris being the Democratic nominee.

What Happened: In a conversation with Bret Baier of Fox News, revealed her expectation of Harris replacing President Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee. She emphasized that this was the rationale behind making Harris a key figure in her GOP primary campaign, reported The Hill.

Haley stated, “Republicans should not be surprised that we are now running against Kamala Harris. It was her all the time.” She further suggested Republicans to stop complaining about Harris and concentrate on defeating her in the elections.

She also criticized the Trump campaign for being shocked by Harris’s quick rise in the polls upon entering the race. Haley claimed that Harris has so far evaded major network interviews, but insisted that it shouldn’t be a concern for Republicans.

She concluded by urging the Trump campaign to shift its messaging from crowd sizes to substantial policy to connect with voters. Haley endorsed Trump in May, potentially bringing with her a base of more moderate Republicans.

Haley advised Trump to target specific demographics where Harris is gaining ground, including suburban women, college-educated voters, independents, and conservative Democrats. She stressed, "This is a winnable election, but you need to focus," according to a separate report from The Hill.

Why It Matters: Haley had previously advised Trump to prepare for a younger Democratic rival following President Biden’s debate performance.

In July, Benzinga reported Haley’s support for Trump over Harris in the upcoming November election. She criticized Harris’s track record on illegal immigration and called her more progressive than Sen. Bernie Sanders.

According to a later report, Harris has been gaining support for the Democratic Party in matchups with Trump since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election race.

Despite their previous disagreements, it was reported in May that Trump’s campaign had considered Haley for the vice presidency.

