Harris Vs. Trump: Vice President Leads 2024 Election Poll by 3 Points, Shows Strength Among Independent, Young Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head election poll with less than three months to go before the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election race, Harris has been gaining support back for the Democratic Party in head-to-head matchups with Trump.

A new Morning Consult poll of nationally registered voters shows Harris with another lead, which comes after she announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

The new poll shows the following results from voters, with the results from the Aug. 6 poll in parentheses.

Kamala Harris: 47% (48%)

47% (48%) Donald Trump : 44% (44%)

: 44% (44%) Someone Else: 4% (5%)

4% (5%) Don't Know: 4% (4%)

The poll found that 90% of Democrats backed Harris as their top pick, down one percentage point from the prior week. The poll also found that 90% of Republicans backed Trump as their top pick, up one percentage point from the prior week.

Independent voters selected the following as their head-to-head preference, with the results from the Aug. 6 poll in parentheses:

Kamala Harris : 42% (42%)

: 42% (42%) Donald Trump: 37% (37%)

37% (37%) Someone Else: 12% (11%)

12% (11%) Don't Know: 9% (10%)

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Why It's Important: Harris continues to rank ahead of Trump in the weekly head-to-head poll since joining the 2024 election as the Democratic candidate.

The three-point lead is down slightly from last week's record four-point lead, which was the highest for a Democrat against Trump in nearly a year.

Trump had grown his lead to six points over Biden before the current president dropped out of the race.

The new Morning Consult polls also showed Harris with commanding leads with two key voter groups considered potential swings in the election.

Harris’ lead among Independent voters of five points is a record high in the current election cycle, matching the same total from last week. Harris also posted a lead of seven points (48% to 41%) among voters aged 18 to 34. The lead in the 18 to 34 voter category was down from a record of nine points posted by Harris last week, which was the largest by a candidate in the 2024 election cycle.

Biden trailed Trump by nine points among the 18-34 voter demographic before exiting the race.

In the new poll, Harris has a favorable rating of 49% and unfavorable rating of 47%, up from last week's 48% to 47% ranking. Trump's net favorability was negative 12 points for the week, marking his lowest rating since early June in the weekly poll.

Net buzz remained strong for Harris, with 47% of voters saying they heard something positive about the vice president and 33% saying they heard something negative about Harris. The net buzz ranking was higher than previous highs from both Trump and Biden.

Since Trump's net buzz rating reached an all-time high of negative three points following the RNC last month, it has steadily declined. Voters are now 19% more likely to have heard something negative than positive about him in recent days. Harris' net buzz is now 33 points ahead of the former president.

The four-point lead for Harris over Trump comes after Morning Consult recently released a swing state voter poll that found the vice president leading 48% to 47% overall in seven key states. The vice president was leading Trump in four of the seven swing states (Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin), tied in one (Georgia) and trailing in two (North Carolina, Pennsylvania).

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Photos: Shutterstock