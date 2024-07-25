Nikki Haley Says 'Democrats Are Very Smart To Put In A Younger Candidate' Against Trump But Kamala Harris Is The 'Weakest Candidate'

Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, has recently voiced her steadfast support for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in the upcoming November election.

What Happened: As per a CNN report on Thursday, Haley justified her decision to back Trump, despite their previous disagreements during the Republican primary fight. She also shared her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the race, stating it was expected.

She said, “I think the Democrats are very smart to put in a younger candidate…..but they’ve put in the weakest candidate.” Haley then went on the criticize Harris for her track record on illegal immigration and called her more progressive than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

My thoughts on Joe Biden stepping down and Kamala, the soon to be Dem nominee. pic.twitter.com/YTblBwoLLl — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 26, 2024

Haley voiced her concerns about politicians clinging to power, often supported by staffers and family, which she believes is a problem for the American people. She stated, “I always said a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris, and I think that's what's playing out.”

While supporting Trump, Haley criticized the Democrats’ move to promote Harris, calling her “much more progressive than Joe Biden ever was.” She also disagreed with Republicans attacking Harris as a “DEI” candidate, suggesting there are better ways to critique her, such as on immigration, fracking, and foreign policy.

Haley’s remarks follow her endorsement of Trump at the GOP convention last week, which drew criticism from some anti-Trump Republicans. She defended her decision, stating that she wanted Americans to have a choice for someone they could be proud of.

When questioned about her earlier comments questioning whether Trump would adhere to the Constitution if reelected, Haley responded, “I hope he does. I hope that any president would follow the Constitution.”

See Also: Hillary Clinton Says Kamala Harris is ‘Chronically Underestimated’ — Says VP Can ‘Prosecute A Compelling Case’ Against Failed President Trump

Why It Matters: Haley’s comments come in the backdrop of a close race between Harris and Trump, with Harris gaining ground from Biden in the head-to-head matchups against Trump.

Haley had previously predicted that Biden might not complete his term and had questioned his competence to serve a second term.

She had also warned Trump to prepare for a younger Democratic rival following Biden’s debate performance. Her recent remarks further emphasize her belief in Trump’s leadership and her concerns about Harris’s potential presidency.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: