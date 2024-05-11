Donald Trump Says Nikki Haley 'Not Under Consideration' For VP Role Amid Rumors: 'I Wish Her Well'

Loading... Loading...



Reports suggest that South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who withdrew from the 2024 Republican primary in early March after Super Tuesday, may be back in the spotlight, though not necessarily for the top job in the country.

What Happened: Former President Donald Trump’s campaign actively considered the former South Carolina governor for the vice presidency, Axios reported on Saturday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Despite chilly relations between the two, Trump could give the nod if he were convinced Haley could help him secure a win in the 2024 presidential race, help him escape a prison sentence and cover his many legal bills, the report said.

Republicans close to both sides reportedly feel that it is in their best interest to reconcile despite their divergent views on several key issues and their bitter fight in the primaries.

Why It’s Important: Trump’s team may have been swayed by Haley’s fundraising prowess, the report said, adding that the former president’s campaign has not been as successful as his Democratic rival’s on that front. Trump is confronting the possibility of paying millions of dollars in fines due to his numerous federal and state lawsuits.

Additionally, the inclusion of Haley in Trump’s team could assist the presidential hopeful in gaining support from a demographic segment where he currently lacks significant influence, as per the report. The former U.S. representative to the U.N. had huge support from college-educated GOP voters during her campaign and even after she dropped out.

Supporting this argument are the results of the GOP primary election held in Indiana this week, where Haley captured over 21% of the votes despite officially being out of the contention. The state permitted Democrats and independents to participate in the GOP primary.

Haley’s decision to become Trump’s running mate could be pivotal, as the Republican voter base may view unfavorably her refusal to endorse Trump if he loses the Nov. 5 election, according to the report. Such a move could potentially hinder any future presidential campaign by her.

Incidentally, in a Truth Social post,Trump quashed the rumors, saying, “Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well!”

A separate Wall Street Journal report citing a person close to Haley said that she will meet with about 100 of her biggest donors on Monday and Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina and thank them. She, however, isn’t planning to discuss her political future or encourage them to give to other campaigns.

