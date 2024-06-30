Haley Advises Trump To Prepare For Younger Rival In Light Of Biden's Debate: 'They're Going To Bring Somebody Younger'

Loading... Loading...

Nikki Haley, the former GOP presidential primary candidate, has urged ex-President Donald Trump to prepare for a younger Democratic rival.

What Happened: The advice came in the wake of President Joe Biden‘s debate performance, which raised eyebrows among his party members.

"They are going to be smart about it: they're going to bring somebody younger, they're going to bring somebody vibrant, they're going to bring somebody tested," Haley told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Saturday.

"This is a time for Republicans to prepare and get ready for what's to come because there is no way that there will be a surviving Democratic party if they allow Joe Biden to continue to be the candidate," she added.

Haley, who viewed the debate from her home in South Carolina, said she quickly deduced that Biden was facing serious challenges.

“What we saw was that Trump was strong, but I don't even think that mattered because Biden was so amazingly unfit,” Haley stated, according to the outlet.

During the debate, Biden’s voice was noticeably hoarse and he seemed to struggle with his words. This caused unease among his party members, including those who had previously worked with ex-President Barack Obama.

Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for the Obama administration and co-host of "Pod Save America," voiced his concerns about the debate on a social platform.

Why It Matters: Haley’s advice to Trump indicates a shift in the political landscape, with the possibility of a younger candidate emerging as a strong contender.

Biden’s debate performance has sparked concerns about his ability to effectively lead and communicate his policies. This could potentially open the door for a younger, more dynamic candidate to step into the political arena.

However, Biden’s team remains steadfast in their support for him, dismissing any suggestions of him stepping down. This highlights the ongoing tension within the political sphere, with the future of the Democratic nomination still uncertain.

