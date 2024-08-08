Joe Rogan Endorses Robert Kennedy Jr. Over Trump And Harris: 'He's The Only One That Makes Sense To Me'

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has publicly endorsed independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. over any major party candidates.

What Happened: Rogan announced his endorsement on his video podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Thursday. He criticized both Democrats and Republicans for distorting democratic norms, and commended Kennedy for his political approach, reported The Hill.

Rogan expressed his admiration for Kennedy, saying, “He’s the only one that makes sense to me. He’s the only one — he doesn’t attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he’s much more reasonable and intelligent.”

Both Rogan and Kennedy have previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine, and have propagated conspiracy theories about its effectiveness. Rogan’s podcast, exclusive to Spotify is one of the most popular globally.

Despite Rogan’s endorsement, Kennedy’s support has been waning, with recent polls showing him with less than 4% support against former President Trump and Vice President Harris. Rogan, however, has predicted a potential Kamala Harris victory in the upcoming November elections over her GOP rival Donald Trump.

Why It Matters: In May, Kennedy voiced his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, which was supported by renowned investor Bill Ackman.

His views on the COVID-19 vaccine have also been a point of contention, with Rogan leading a wager for a debate between Kennedy and a vaccine scientist in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris has been gaining momentum in the polls, leading former President Trump by 4 points in August 2024.

