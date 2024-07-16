This Starbucks Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer downgraded Starbucks Corporation SBUX from Outperform to In-Line, while cutting the price target from $92 to $80. Starbucks shares fell 2.8% to settle at $72.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Outperform to In-Line, while cutting the price target from $92 to $80. Starbucks shares fell 2.8% to settle at $72.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the rating for Dollar Tree, Inc . DLTR from Overweight to Neutral, while lowering the price target from $143 to $112. Dollar Tree shares fell 3.3% to close at $103.83 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Overweight to Neutral, while lowering the price target from $143 to $112. Dollar Tree shares fell 3.3% to close at $103.83 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Zscaler, Inc . ZS from Outperform to Neutral, while maintaining the price target of $220. Zscaler shares rose 1.3% to close at $204.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Outperform to Neutral, while maintaining the price target of $220. Zscaler shares rose 1.3% to close at $204.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould downgraded the rating for Reddit, Inc. RDDT from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $75. Reddit shares fell 1.2% to close at $72.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $75. Reddit shares fell 1.2% to close at $72.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Evercore ISI Group analyst Matt McGinley downgraded the rating for Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $160 to $145. Yum Brands shares fell 2.6% to close at $127.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Check This Out: