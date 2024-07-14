Apple Vision Pro Sales Fall Short, iPhone 16 Camera Upgrades And More: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

As we wrap up the week, it’s clear that Apple Inc. AAPL dominated the tech news cycle. From predictions about the company’s mixed reality headset to updates on the upcoming iPhone 16 and the much-anticipated Siri AI upgrade, Apple’s innovations were in the spotlight. Let’s dive into the top five stories.

Apple’s Vision Pro Sales Forecast

Two months after Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s criticism, an analyst predicts that Apple’s Vision Pro sales will fall short of the initial target of 1 million units by 2024. Francisco Jeronimo, Vice President at IDC, now expects the mixed reality headset to sell less than 500,000 units in 2024.

iPhone 16 Camera Upgrades

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 series has analysts excited about an AI-driven upgrade “supercycle.” However, fans hoping for significant camera improvements may need to temper their expectations. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the tetraprism camera, a highlight of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will remain the same in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Microsoft’s Switch to iPhones in China

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has reportedly instructed its China-based employees to use iPhones for work, effectively banning Android-powered devices. This move is part of Microsoft’s global Secure Future Initiative, aiming to ensure all employees use the Microsoft Authenticator password manager and Identity Pass app.

Russian Government’s Request to Apple

The Russian government has asked Apple to remove 25 VPN applications from its App Store. The directive targets a variety of apps, including NordVPN, Proton VPN, and Red Shield VPN, which are often used to access content considered illegal in Russia.

Delay in Siri AI Upgrade

Apple’s much-awaited Siri upgrade, powered by new artificial intelligence technology, reportedly won’t be available until 2025. While the recent iOS 18 betas have introduced several new features, the significant AI features, including the major Siri upgrade, are yet to be seen.

