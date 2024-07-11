Top Apple Analyst Says Don't Expect Much For iPhone 16 This Year, But Tim Cook-Led Company Has A Slew Of Tetraprism Camera Upgrades In Pipeline

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.'s AAPL upcoming iPhone 16 series has analysts excited about an AI-driven upgrade "supercycle," but fans who have been waiting for important camera improvements will have to temper their hopes.

What Happened: Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that one of the biggest highlights of the iPhone 15 Pro Max – the tetraprism camera – will remain the same even on the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

While the iPhone 15 Pro missed out on a periscope telephoto camera – the one that Apple calls tetraprism – its successor, the iPhone 16 Pro, will be equipped with one.

However, hardware-wise, there won't be any changes, Kuo noted.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

The major changes will start showing up with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, scheduled to launch in 2025. It's not clear yet if this hardware upgrade will be available on the iPhone 17 Pro variant as well, or if Tim Cook-led company will reserve it for the top-spec Max variant.

"The upgraded tetraprism camera requires all-new designed prisms. The prism must have a shorter form factor to reduce the camera's height," Kuo said.

See Also: Apple’s Most-Awaited Siri AI Upgrade Will Not Come Until 2025: Report

The second major revision to the tetraprism technology is expected in 2027, when iPhone 19 is expected to launch. Although it is slightly further ahead in the future, Kuo notes that this will offer better optical zoom.

Why It Matters: The iPhone 16 series is anticipated to bring several enhancements. In April 2024, a leak confirmed rumors about the screen sizes for the iPhone 16 lineup.

The Pro Max model is expected to have a larger 6.9-inch screen. In June, another leak suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature the world's thinnest bezels.

Furthermore, according to Kuo, the iPhone 16 series will adopt stainless steel cases, improving battery life by 5-10% and meeting EU regulations.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock