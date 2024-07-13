Biden Vs. Trump: Latest Poll Reveals Surprise Following President's Widely Criticized Debate Performance

Loading... Loading...

According to a latest poll, the U.S. presidential race remains a deadlock despite President Joe Biden‘s underwhelming performance in the recent debate.

What Happened: The poll, conducted by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist on Friday, indicates a narrow lead for Biden over Donald Trump, with 50% to 48% in a direct face-off. The poll also underscored that no other mainstream Democrat is outperforming Biden at this juncture.

The results mirror the deeply divided political climate in the nation, with a majority voicing negative views of both contenders.

“This is an unpleasant rematch with two unpopular people,” Lee Miringoff, the head of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, shared, according to NPR.

Also Read: Ex-Trump Staffer Shares Texts To Prove That Ex-President’s Campaign Settled To Keep Discrimination And Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Quiet

Despite questions surrounding Biden’s cognitive abilities, the poll discovered that voters are more troubled by a president who is dishonest than one who may be too old to serve. Over half of the respondents affirmed that Biden has the character to be president (52%), while a majority also said Trump does not (56%).

When the poll factored in third-party candidates, Trump edged ahead with 43% to Biden’s 42%.

Interestingly, close to 60% of respondents believe Trump will be victorious in the election, including a quarter of Democrats. The poll also emphasized that national polls are less significant than in the most competitive states, as a Democratic presidential candidate typically requires a larger margin in the national poll to ensure an Electoral College win.

Why It Matters: The poll’s findings underscore the importance of swing states in determining the outcome of the election. Despite national polls showing a slight lead for Biden, the race remains too close to call, particularly when third-party options are considered.

This reflects the deep political divisions within the country and the challenge facing both candidates in securing a decisive victory.

Now Read: Following Debate, Latest Poll Among Democrats Signals Major Trouble For Joe Biden — Although There's One Silver Lining

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock