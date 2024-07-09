Meta Unveils Interest-Free Payment Plan For Quest 3 VR Headset So You Can Pay As You Play

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. META has announced a monthly payment plan for its Quest 3 VR headset, which includes a two-year Meta Quest Plus gaming subscription and an extended warranty.

What Happened: In a company blog post on Monday, Meta detailed the new payment plan, facilitated by Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM, a buy now, pay later service.

The plan allows customers to purchase the 128GB model of the Quest 3 VR headset for $24.99 per month. The 512GB version is also available under this plan for an additional $10 per month.

The “Play Now, Pay Later” package is aimed at making the VR headset more affordable for those reluctant to pay the full price upfront. This service adds two games to the user’s library each month, which remain available as long as the subscription is active.

Why It Matters: The Meta Quest 3 is available in the U.S. with two storage options. The 128GB model is priced at $499.99, while the 512GB model is available for $649.99​

This move by Meta comes after the company permanently reduced the price of its Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset to $199, half of its original price in 2020. Despite the release of the Quest 3, priced at $500, the Quest 2 remains an attractive entry point into VR, compatible with all Quest games except for exclusives for the Quest 3.

Last month, it was reported that Meta is experimenting with a new feature for its Quest headsets, which allows users to freely position windows like Apple Vision Pro. This feature, if implemented, would enhance the user experience, making the headset even more appealing to potential customers.

Photo by Boumen Japet on Shutterstock

