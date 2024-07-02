Nikki Haley Reminds George Stephanopoulos Of Her Prophecy That Joe Biden Isn't Going To Finish His Term: 'Believe Me Now...?'

Loading... Loading...

What Happened: Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, took to X on Monday to question ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Haley suggested in August last year that President Joe Biden might not complete his term. The posts on X came as Stephanopoulos was revealed to have become the first journalist to interview the president after his subpar performance in the first presidential debate with his rival Donald Trump.

Haley shared a clip of her earlier interview with the ABC anchor and said, “Believe me now, George?”

In the clip, Harris tells Stephanopoulos — “There is no way Joe Biden is going to finish his term. I think Kamala Harris is going to be the next president and that should send a chill up every American's spine.”

Stephanopoulos had pressed Haley on what evidence she had that Biden wasn’t going to finish his term.

See Also: Staunch Biden Supporter Paul Krugman Gives Up On President After Debate Fiasco? ‘We Need To Recognize Reality’

Why It Matters: Stephanopoulos is scheduled to be the first to interview Biden after his shaky performance at the first presidential debate. The full interview will air on Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

Haley’s post is a continuation of her previous statements about Biden’s presidency. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, she advised ex-President Donald Trump to prepare for a younger Democratic rival, suggesting that Biden’s debate performance raised eyebrows among his party members.

Earlier in the year, Haley withdrew from the 2024 presidential race, virtually guaranteeing Trump’s Republican nomination. This decision was expected to solidify Trump’s position as the Republican nominee for the upcoming election.

Read Next: