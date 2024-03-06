Nikki Haley To Withdraw From 2024 Presidential Race, Paves Way For Trump's GOP Victory: Report

Loading... Loading...

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is reportedly set to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. This decision virtually guarantees that Donald Trump will secure the Republican nomination and go head-to-head with President Joe Biden in the November election.

What Happened: Haley will announce her campaign suspension on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported based on unnamed sources. This decision is expected to solidify Trump’s position as the Republican nominee for the upcoming election.

See Also: Trump Vs Biden: One Candidate Appears To Lose Support From Within Party, Raising Concerns About Electability

Why It Matters: Despite her recent victory in the D.C. primary, Haley’s position has been challenged with Trump gaining a significant lead in the GOP race, as indicated by a recent Morning Consult poll. This lead was further solidified by Trump’s success in several key states, including Virginia, North Carolina, Maine, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Tennessee which has put significant pressure on Haley.

Following her win in the D.C. primary, Haley had pledged to continue her campaign through Super Tuesday. Her win was expected to potentially shift the dynamics of the race.

Read Next: Alvin Bragg Turned ‘Blind Eye’ To ‘Admitted And Repeated Perjury’ Of Former Trump Lawyer, Says Ex-President’s Attorney

Credit: Ron Sachs – CNP

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.