Dan Ives Says The 'Golden Goose' For Meta Is Apple Intelligence: 'Right Now You're On The Outside Of This Party…'

On Sunday, it was reported that Apple Inc. AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc. META are reportedly in talks about a potential AI partnership. Now, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has provided his insights about Meta’s thought process behind this potential proposal.

What Happened: Ives took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a snippet of his conversation on CNBC’s ‘Power Lunch,’ where he discussed the possible collaboration between Apple and Meta. The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that the two tech giants are contemplating the integration of Meta’s generative AI model into Apple’s new AI system, Apple Intelligence.

Ives shed light on Meta’s interest in the partnership, stating, “Because the golden goose for them is that they want to get into Apple Intelligence.” He went on to say that Meta aims to penetrate the Apple layer, akin to ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, to tap into Cupertino’s significant consumer base.

“Right now, you [Meta] are in the outside of this party that Apple is really going to run,” he said adding that Nvidia Corporation and others might be doing great work in the field of AI but “It’s 9 pm in an AI party, that we see going throuh 4 am.”

Why It Matters: Apple, a late entrant to the generative AI field, has developed its own smaller AI models. However, for more complex or specific tasks, it is seeking partnerships with other companies. Microsoft-backed OpenAI was announced as Apple's first partner when Apple Intelligence was launched earlier this month at the WWDC event.

Post the conference, Apple also indicated plans to integrate Gemini in the future. The tech giant is also reportedly in talks with AI startup Anthropic about the possibility of incorporating its chatbot as an option.

On Monday, a Bloomberg report rejected WSJ’s report, saying that Apple had rejected a proposal from Meta to integrate its AI chatbot, Llama, into the iPhone, citing privacy concerns, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

