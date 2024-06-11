Yext Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Contango Ore And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling over 100 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Yext, Inc. YEXT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued weak second-quarter guidance and announced it will acquire Hearsay Systems.
Yext reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 6 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $96 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $96.325 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Yext shares dipped 15.7% to $4.24 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH shares declined 30.3% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on South Texas Family Residential Center located in Dilley Texas.
- Contango Ore, Inc. CTGO shares fell 16.4% to $20.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced an underwritten public offering of common stock.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM shares fell 10.9% to $18.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Uranium Energy Corp. UEC shares declined 6.8% to $5.65 in pre-market trading. Uranium Energy filed fiscal third-quarter report on Monday.
- CoreCivic, Inc. CXW shares fell 5.3% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. CoreCivic faced contract termination by ICE for South Texas Family Residential Center and suspended its 2024 financial guidance.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares declined 4.8% to $2.94 in pre-market trading.
- IperionX Limited IPX shares fell 4.7% to $14.90 in pre-market trading.
