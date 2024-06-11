Yext Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Contango Ore And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling over 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Yext, Inc. YEXT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued weak second-quarter guidance and announced it will acquire Hearsay Systems.

Yext reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 6 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $96 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $96.325 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Yext shares dipped 15.7% to $4.24 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Target Hospitality Corp . TH shares declined 30.3% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on South Texas Family Residential Center located in Dilley Texas.

. shares declined 30.3% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on South Texas Family Residential Center located in Dilley Texas. Contango Ore, Inc . CTGO shares fell 16.4% to $20.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced an underwritten public offering of common stock.

. shares fell 16.4% to $20.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced an underwritten public offering of common stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd . ZIM shares fell 10.9% to $18.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

. shares fell 10.9% to $18.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp . UEC shares declined 6.8% to $5.65 in pre-market trading. Uranium Energy filed fiscal third-quarter report on Monday.

. shares declined 6.8% to $5.65 in pre-market trading. Uranium Energy filed fiscal third-quarter report on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. CXW shares fell 5.3% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. CoreCivic faced contract termination by ICE for South Texas Family Residential Center and suspended its 2024 financial guidance.

shares fell 5.3% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. CoreCivic faced contract termination by ICE for South Texas Family Residential Center and suspended its 2024 financial guidance. TeraWulf Inc . WULF shares declined 4.8% to $2.94 in pre-market trading.

. shares declined 4.8% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. IperionX Limited IPX shares fell 4.7% to $14.90 in pre-market trading.

