UAW President Shawn Fain Under Federal Scrutiny For Alleged Retaliation Against Union Leaders, Monitor's Probe Widens

Shawn Fain, the president of the United Auto Workers, is under investigation by an independent federal monitor for alleged retaliation against other union leaders.

What Happened: The investigation, initiated by monitor Neil Barofsky in February, is examining claims of retaliation against UAW Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock for her refusal to authorize certain expenses for Fain’s office, reported Reuters.

Fain said that he encouraged the monitor “to investigate whatever claims are brought to their office, because we know what they’ll find: a UAW leadership committed to serving the membership, and running a democratic union.”

The probe has now expanded to include allegations made by Fain against the leader of the union’s Stellantis department, Rich Boyer, whose duties were taken over by Fain at the end of May.

The investigation also includes complaints that Fain’s decision was an act of retaliation because Boyer refused to engage in acts of financial misconduct to benefit others. The UAW has not been able to produce the documents requested by the monitor in a timely manner.

Fain took over as the UAW president in 2023, after a direct election. He has been leading the labor group through a six-week strike against the Detroit automakers and is heading a nationwide organizing campaign across the U.S. South and West.

This investigation comes at a crucial time for the UAW, following the union’s recent defeat in a vote at a Mercedes plant in Alabama, despite its push for a new election due to alleged unfair labor practices by Mercedes-Benz. The UAW has been advocating for better work-life balance and a more predictable schedule as part of its unionization efforts at the Mercedes plant in Alabama.

Earlier, Fain had endorsed President Joe Biden, who has been trying to win over auto workers and voters in Michigan, a key swing state. Fain has emerged as an important figure for Biden during this election year.

Why It Matters: The investigation into Fain comes at a critical time for the UAW, which has been actively involved in several high-profile unionization efforts. In May, the UAW pushed for a new election at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama, citing unfair labor practices in the initial vote.

This followed a statement by Mercedes worker Brett Garrard advocating for better work-life balance during the unionization campaign at the same plant.

Additionally, Fain has been a vocal critic of prominent figures like Elon Musk, whom he described as the “epitome of everything that’s wrong with this world.”

Fain’s leadership has also drawn criticism from political figures, including former President Donald Trump, who blasted Fain for endorsing President Joe Biden and supporting the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles.

