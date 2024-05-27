UAW Rallies for Second Union Vote at Mercedes-Benz Alabama Plant, Cites Foul Play In First Election

Loading... Loading...

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union is pushing for a new election at the Mercedes-Benz MBGAF MBGYY plant in Alabama, following its recent defeat in a unionization vote.

What Happened: The UAW has filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a fresh election at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama, Automotive News reported.

The union alleges that Mercedes-Benz engaged in unfair labor practices, including the dismissal of pro-union workers and conducting anti-union meetings, which influenced the outcome of the initial vote.

Despite the UAW’s efforts, approximately 56% of the 5,000 workers at the Vance, Alabama plant and the adjacent battery factory voted against unionization.

Mercedes-Benz, however, maintains that it adhered to the NLRB’s guidelines during the election process and will continue to do so as the situation unfolds. The UAW contends that Mercedes-Benz’s actions prevented a free choice by employees, justifying the need for a new election.

Why It Matters: The UAW’s defeat in the Alabama Mercedes-Benz plant is a blow to the union’s efforts to expand its reach in the southern United States.

The UAW had been riding high on the heels of a significant win at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee. The setback at the Alabama plant could have broader implications for the UAW’s strategy in the region.

Photo via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ramakrishnan M