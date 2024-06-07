GOP Bill To Move State Cases To Federal Courts Amid Trump's Legal Troubles Faces Hurdles: 'I Don't Believe They Have The Votes To Pass It'

Loading... Loading...

House Republican leaders are reportedly gauging support for a bill that would allow both sitting and former presidents to transfer state cases to federal courts, as they seek to avenge former President Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges in a state trial in Manhattan.

What Happened: The bill, spearheaded by Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.), is unlikely to gain approval, reported Politico, citing Republicans familiar with the effort.

Despite the GOP’s narrow majority, the bill’s success is doubtful. Even if it manages to pass the House, it is almost certainly doomed in the Democrat-controlled Senate. The bill could potentially be presented to the House floor as early as next week if leaders believe it has sufficient support.

Several Republicans, who wished to remain anonymous, have voiced their skepticism about the bill’s prospects. “I've heard a lot of folks are reaching out to leadership and saying they will vote no,” said one battleground Republican. “I don't believe they have the votes to pass it.”

Another centrist Republican said, “I think there's a lack of support for it” and they are ensuring that leadership is informed. “I heard a bunch of folks have said they're reluctant.”

The bill was initially approved by the Judiciary Committee last year but has since been in limbo. The recent push for a floor vote is a response to Trump’s conviction, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Trump’s conviction has stirred up a political storm. Last week, a poll suggested that a significant number of Republicans and independents believe Trump should withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. The poll was conducted after Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records.

Despite the conviction, Trump’s popularity in the 2024 election polls remains steady. However, his lead over President Joe Biden has dropped to a single point, and his net buzz rating has hit a 10-month low.

Previously, Trump has expressed that his criminal conviction has been challenging for his wife, Melania Trump. He also vowed to seek “revenge” in the upcoming election. Reports indicate that Melania Trump has been avoiding public appearances since her husband was charged with paying hush money to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

A former Trump administration aide also revealed that Melania Trump is unhappy with the ongoing revelations about her husband’s hush money trial.

