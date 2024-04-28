Ex-Trump Aide Says Melania Trump 'Not Happy' With Latest Revelations In Hush-Money Trial

Loading... Loading...

Stephanie Grisham, a former aide to the Donald Trump administration, shared that former First Lady Melania Trump is not pleased with the ongoing details of her husband's hush money trial.

What Happened: Grisham, who previously served as the former president's press secretary and chief of staff for Melania Trump, stated that the former First Lady is closely following the trial, according to CNN.

The case is centered on the allegations that Donald Trump falsified documents to hide a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in an attempt to silence her about an alleged affair.

While attending the trial in a Manhattan courtroom this week, Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction about being away from Melania Trump on her birthday.

The trial has brought to light new details about Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump.The former president has consistently denied these allegations.

In an interview with CNN, Grisham said, "The fact that [Donald Trump] asked about her in the White House, the fact that some … White House staff got on the phone with David Pecker to talk about keeping this secret even further. Those were new details to me and so I know they were new details to [Melania Trump] and I’m sure she’s not happy about it."

Insiders close to Melania Trump suggest she is unlikely to play a significant role in her husband's reelection campaign, reported The Hill.

This is seen as a significant loss as, according to The Hill's sources, "first ladies are typically helpful on the campaign trail" with women voters and undecided voters. However, Donald Trump's campaign acknowledged Melania's preference for privacy and her aversion to campaigning.

Why It Matters: Legal experts previously suggested that Melania Trump's presence in the courtroom could cast Donald Trump in a more favorable light, potentially aligning with his defense strategy by portraying him as a supported and wholesome family man. However, Melania Trump's recent discontent with the trial details and her reluctance to participate in the campaign could impact this strategy.

Additionally, the Trump family has faced internal conflicts, with a power struggle between Melania and Ivanka Trump during their time in the White House.

With Donald Trump stating that his family has been through enough and will not return to the White House if he wins in 2024, Melania Trump's role in the upcoming campaign and potential second term remains uncertain.

