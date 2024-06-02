Donald Trump Reveals How He Feels About Prospect Of Jail Time In Wake Of Conviction: 'I'm Not Sure The Public Would Stand For It'

Loading... Loading...

In an interview with "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, former President Donald Trump discussed his sentiments about potentially facing house arrest or jail time following his conviction on multiple felony charges.

"I'm OK with it," Trump said. “I’m not sure the public would stand for it. I think it would be tough for the public to take. At a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”

Last week, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted as a felon. The charges pertained mainly to reimbursements made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, related to payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump's sentencing is scheduled for July 11, which precedes the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Despite the serious nature of the convictions, the former president's status as a first-time offender suggests that he may avoid prison time and potentially face milder penalties such as fines.

His legal team is planning to appeal, though Trump acknowledged the toll his situation has taken on his family.

"I think in many ways, it’s tougher on them than it is on me. They’re good people, all of them, everyone, everyone," he shared.

The embattled Republican discussed the impact his hush-money case has especially had on his wife, Melania, describing the strain she has faced due to ongoing media coverage and salacious details being publicized.

Trump additionally lamented the restrictions placed on him due to a gag order, which prevents him from defending himself publicly.

"But they put this stuff in to create havoc. These are bad people; I know everything they’re doing. I know every move they make, I get it," he explained.

