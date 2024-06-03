Donald Trump Says Criminal Conviction Has Been 'Very Hard' On Melania, Vows For 'Revenge' In Upcoming Election

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, has expressed that his recent criminal conviction has been particularly challenging for his wife, Melania Trump.

What Happened: Trump, who was found guilty of falsifying business records to conceal hush-money payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election campaign, shared his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Fox News. He has repeatedly claimed the trial was rigged and politically motivated, reported BBC.

Trump, who is the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, is set to be sentenced on July 11. He plans to appeal the convictions.

In the interview, Trump acknowledged the possibility of imprisonment, stating that he is “okay with it” but is “not sure the public would stand for it”.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President Has Been Dreading NY Hush-Money Verdict: ‘Donald Will Use Any Means At Hi

He also mentioned that his legal battle in New York has been particularly tough on his wife, Melania. The trial included explicit details of the alleged meeting between Trump and Daniels, including Trump greeting her in silk pajamas at his hotel suite and Daniels’ claims that he did not use protection when they allegedly had sex.

Trump has vowed that success at the upcoming November U.S. election would be his “revenge”.

Why It Matters: Trump’s legal troubles have been a long-standing issue. The hush-money trial, which began on April 15, concluded with a guilty verdict on all 34 charges. This has been a significant development in Trump’s legal battles.

Trump’s legal issues have also had a significant impact on his family. Melania Trump has been reported to be avoiding public appearances after her husband was charged with hush money to Stormy Daniels in 2016. A former aide to the Trump administration also shared that Melania was not pleased with the ongoing details of her husband’s hush money trial.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: Elon Musk Calls Out Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict As ‘Double Standard,’ As Venture Capitalist David Sacks