Melania Trump reportedly avoids public appearances after her husband, Donald Trump, was recently charged with hush money to an adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, in 2016.

What Happened: The former first lady has no plans to get involved in Trump's rallies and speeches for his 2024 presidential campaign, People magazine reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“Melania is not now or hasn’t recently taken part in her husband’s political events,” a source said, adding that “it is not comfortable for her.”

Melania prefers to have her own space and be left alone at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida amid commotion and turmoil surrounding the former first family.

“Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” the source added.

According to reports earlier, Melania was upset about the ex-president's hush money payment to Daniels. The adult actress alleged that the extramarital affair occurred just a few months after Melania gave birth to their son Barron in 2006.

“She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned.”

Meanwhile, after being indicted as the former president boasted about his “great family” in a long and rebellious speech last week, his wife, Melania and daughter Ivanka Trump were missing from the venue. Although Trump did mention Ivanka in his rambling speech, Melania Trump was neither mentioned nor seen anywhere.

