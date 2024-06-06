Five Below Posts Weak Q1 Results, Joins Sprinklr, Dorian LPG And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Five Below, Inc. FIVE fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat first-quarter results and lowered FY guidance.

Five Below reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 63 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $811.86 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $836.97 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Five Below said it now sees full-year earnings between $5.00 and $5.40 per share, versus the $6.00 per share estimate, and full-year revenue of between $3.79 billion and $3.87 billion, versus the $4.03 billion estimate.

Five Below shares dipped 16.4% to $110.85 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Sprinklr, Inc. CXM shares tumbled 19.3% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported its first-quarter financial results and appointed a new co-CEO Wednesday.

shares tumbled 19.3% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported its first-quarter financial results and appointed a new co-CEO Wednesday. Masimo Corporation MASI shares declined 11.7% to $110.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Wednesday.

shares declined 11.7% to $110.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd . LPG shares fell 7% to $46.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of common shares.

. shares fell 7% to $46.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of common shares. Nikola Corporation NKLA shares declined 6% to $0.5029 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.

shares declined 6% to $0.5029 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd . ZIM shares declined 5.5% to $22.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.

. shares declined 5.5% to $22.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics Inc . SMMT shares fell 5.5% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% in the prior session.

. shares fell 5.5% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% in the prior session. Applied Digital Corporation APLD shares fell 4.3% to $4.47 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% on Wednesday.

