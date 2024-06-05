What's Going On With AI Vendor Stock Super Micro Computer On Wednesday?

Loading... Loading...

Super Micro Computer, Inc SMCI introduces a ready-to-deploy liquid-cooled AI data center. This center, optimized for the Nvidia Corp AI Enterprise software platform, aims to accelerate generative AI adoption across industries with SuperClusters.

The new 4U liquid-cooled system featuring Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs delivers 20 PetaFLOPS of AI performance and significantly improves AI training and inference efficiency.

The AI server vendor also announced a comprehensive range of products based on the Nvidia Blackwell architecture, including systems for the new Nvidia HGX B100, B200, and GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip.

These systems promise up to 40% reduction in data center power usage through advanced liquid-cooling solutions.

Supermicro stock is trading up Wednesday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s TSM plans to hike the prices of its chip production services, which sent the broader sector down Tuesday.

At COMPUTEX 2024, Supermicro showcased upcoming systems optimized for Nvidia Blackwell GPUs. It also launched its X14 server portfolio, which supports Intel Corp INTC Xeon 6700-series and Xeon 6900-series processors.

Recently, Supermicro partnered with Foxconn, a supplier of Apple Inc AAPL, Japanese electronics firm KDDI, and telecom partner Sharp to construct an AI data center in Japan that will leverage Nvidia’s advanced chips.

Supermicro stock gained 245% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF IWO and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI.

Price Action: SMCI shares were up 2.71% at $792.50 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

