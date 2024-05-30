Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Along With AMD, ARM, Intel Bosses Will Converge At Taiwan's AI Tech Fest — Event Organizer Says, 'They All Had To Come'

Loading... Loading...

The CEOs of major U.S. chip companies, including Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.AMD, Intel Corp. INTC, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, and Arm Holdings Plc. ARM, are set to gather at Taiwan’s Computex event to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

What Happened: The event will be informally kicked off by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with a speech on Sunday. Huang is of Taiwanese descent and will be joined by the CEOs of other major U.S. chip companies to host keynotes, reported Bloomberg.

This includes AMD CEO Lisa Su, Intel’s Pat Gelsinger, Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon, and Arm’s chief Rene Haas.

James C. F. Huang, chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council or TAITRA, which runs Computex, said, “Last year was already hot because of AI and this year is explosive because AI is accelerating,” adding, “We are like a big magnet.”

TAITRA’s chairman further said that Taiwan brings together everything needed for AI hardware, like chips and servers. This setup makes it easy for big tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms to buy what they need in one place.

“That's why they all had to come. You couldn't find this in Seoul, in San Francisco, in Las Vegas, or in Berlin, or Singapore. No. Only Taiwan,” he said.

Why It Matters: The convergence of these tech giants at Computex underscores the growing importance of Taiwan in the global tech industry. The country’s semiconductor industry has been thriving, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM at the forefront of technological innovation.

Meanwhile, Huang’s early arrival in Taipei, preceding Computex by a week, sparked the typical fervor for the celebrated CEO, akin to a homegrown rock star. This enthusiasm propelled the local Taiex to unprecedented heights.

The news of a Nvidia collaboration with chipmaker MediaTek Inc. on an AI processor also contributed to the surge in the Taiwanese firm’s stock prices, the report noted.

Huang has also been making headlines for his soaring wealth and the company’s impressive financial performance. Previously, it was reported that Huang’s net worth skyrocketed to $91.3 billion after another outstanding quarter for the chipmaker.

Photo courtesy of Nvidia.

