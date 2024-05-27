Tech Titans To Take Center Stage: Computex 2024 Preview For Investors

Loading... Loading...

Computex Taipei, one of the tech industry's most anticipated events, is just around the corner. As industry giants like Qualcomm Inc QCOM, Intel Corp INTC and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD prepare to unveil their latest innovations, investors are keenly watching for opportunities in AI and tech stocks.

Computex 2024 promises to be a game-changer, with themes focusing on AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability and Innovations.

AI Innovations: The Star of the Show

Artificial intelligence is set to dominate Computex 2024. The event starts Tuesday and runs through Friday.

Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon will kick off the event with a keynote on “The PC Reborn.” Amon will discuss the trends and technologies shaping the future of PCs, emphasizing productivity, creativity and entertainment. Qualcomm is expected to showcase its powerful new Snapdragon X Elite chips.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will follow with a keynote highlighting Intel's next-generation data center and client computing products. Investors should watch for demos of Intel's new chips, including the much-anticipated Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs. These advancements could signal significant shifts in the competitive landscape and provide lucrative opportunities for tech investors.

AMD will also have its moment in the spotlight. CEO Lisa Su will present AMD's latest high-performance PC, data center and AI solutions. With rumors swirling about new Strix Point and Strix Halo silicon based on Zen 5 CPU and RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture, AMD's announcements could be pivotal for the company's stock performance.

Beyond AI: Other Tech Highlights

While AI will be a major focus, Computex 2024 will also showcase advancements in gaming handhelds, peripherals and other hardware. These innovations will likely drive interest in companies that supply components and accessories for gaming and entertainment tech.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Historical data shows that technology themes typically boost market performance around Computex. According to First Capital Investment, Taiwan's stock market, including electronic stocks, has seen a 70%-80% probability of monthly gains between May and July, with average variability ranging from 0.5% to 4.5%.

This suggests that investors could see positive returns following the event, particularly in tech stocks.

Nvidia Corp NVDA, a leader in AI technology recently set new benchmarks with its quarterly revenue hitting $26 billion. The increasing demand for GPUs and AI infrastructure reflects Nvidia's strong market position, making it a key stock to watch.

Taiwan's supply chain, which includes semiconductor foundries and related components, stands to benefit from this growing demand, presenting additional investment opportunities. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. TSM, Nvidia’s key supplier, could also be in the spotlight.

Landmark Event For Tech Industry

Computex 2024 is set to be a landmark event for the tech industry, with significant implications for investors. As AI continues to transform the technology landscape, companies like Qualcomm, Intel, AMD and Nvidia are at the forefront of this revolution.

By keeping a close watch on the innovations and market trends emerging from Computex, investors can position themselves to capitalize on the growth opportunities in tech stocks.

Investors who prefer diversified tech exposure could consider the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ, the Vanguard Information Tech ETF VGT, and the SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology XLK.

Photo via Shutterstock.