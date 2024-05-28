Ouch! Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Ends In Emergency Room For Eager Owner As Sharp Edge Cuts His Wrist

Loading... Loading...

A Tesla Cybertruck owner, who had eagerly awaited the delivery of his new vehicle, ended up in the emergency room after sustaining an injury during the delivery process.

What Happened: The owner, a member of the Tesla Cybertruck Owners Club forum, had been waiting for his truck for four years. He finally received an invitation to place his final order earlier this year and decided to pick it up last weekend.

However, the delivery did not go as planned.

Upon receiving his truck, the owner noticed several visual blemishes and build quality issues.

“The windshield (inside) is disastrously dirty. There's a smeary film over most of it. When the sun hits it directly, I cannot see ANYTHING – super dangerous,” he wrote on the forum.

While examining a stain on the tailgate, he accidentally cut his wrist on a sharp corner of the vehicle. Despite the injury, the owner finalized the paperwork and took the truck home. However, his wound did not close properly, and he ended up spending the evening in the emergency room.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, YouTuber Jeremy Judkins injured his finger on the Cybertruck’s frunk while testing whether a software update had alleviated safety concerns. Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said the incident occurred because the individual tried to close it multiple times, making the algorithm assume he was trying to close the frunk.

Last month, Tesla recalled 3,878 Cybertrucks over concerns of unintentional acceleration.

There have also been other concerns with the Cybertruck, including rusting on the vehicle body and poor build quality resulting in large panel gaps.

