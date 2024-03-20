Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Cybertruck Panel Gaps Take '5 Mins To Fix In Service' After YouTuber MKBHD's Critical Review

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed concerns about large door panel gaps on some Cybertrucks, asserting that the issue is easily fixable within a few minutes.

What Happened: Musk clarified that the gap is not a “door fit issue” but rather a result of insufficient torque after door fitting. He mentioned that approximately 15 Cybertrucks in service experienced the problem, which has since been addressed in production.

"This is [sic] takes 5 mins to fix in service and has been addressed in production," Musk wrote.

Critical YouTube Review: Musk’s explanation follows a review by popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, who highlighted a significant panel gap on the driver’s side door of the Cybertruck he reviewed.

"It literally looks like it's open. That's pretty bad. I have never seen a gap quite that bad," Brownlee said. “The thing about a low VIN Tesla is you will be dealing with low VIN production quality stuff."

Brownlee described it as the “worst” gap he had ever seen in a production vehicle and expressed disappointment in the overall quality, comparing it to “a low poly video game prop.”

Brownlee’s review sparked discussions on social media, with some Tesla enthusiasts expressing embarrassment and disappointment over the panel gap issue, calling for a focus on quality over growth.

A Tesla enthusiast on X termed the panel gap “embarrassing” and wrote that if slower growth is expected this year, the focus should shift to quality. Another called it a “bummer.”

Why It Matters: While Tesla claims its stainless steel exoskeleton can reduce dents, damages, and long-term corrosion, reports of rusting have surfaced. However, Tesla engineer Wes Morrill previously said Cybertruck rust is superficial and easily cleaned.

Brownlee also noted rust only on the wheels in his review. The YouTuber is quite influential in the EV space. In February, he called Fisker’s Ocean SUV the “worst car he’s ever reviewed,” spurring the struggling EV maker to go into damage-control mode and rushing to fix the issues flagged by Brownlee.

