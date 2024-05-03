Elon Musk Impressed By Tesla Cybertruck's World War 2 Inspired Wrap: 'Cool'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Friday expressed his appreciation for a Cybertruck wrap designed after the P-51 Mustang Bomber.

What Happened: “Cool,” Musk wrote in response to pictures of the new wrap shared by Unplugged Performance, an automotive customizer located near Tesla’s design center in Hawthorne, California.

The P-51 Mustang Bomber-inspired wrap was designed for Mexican entrepreneur Alejandro Salomon. Every detail was hand drawn and the vehicle was paired with 20-inch UP-03 Beadlock wheels and BFG KO3 tires to complete the look, the designer said.

“It’s unreal! Thank you for the hard and incredible work!!,” Salomon replied.

About the P51 Mustang: The P-51 Mustang was a fighter bomber originally manufactured by North American Aviation, used during World War 2, and eventually phased out in 1957.

Loading... Loading...

“Possessing excellent range and maneuverability, the P-51 operated primarily as a long-range escort fighter and also as a ground attack fighter-bomber. The Mustang served in nearly every combat zone during WWII, and later fought in the Korean War,” the National Museum of the United States Air Force says about the fighter.

Tesla Wraps And Customization: Wraps are also available at Tesla’s online shop. However, Tesla-provided wraps are either clear or color paint films priced between $5000 to $6500.

For customers looking for more individualistic wraps, third-party customizers offer more options.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: NHTSA Closes 3-Year-Old Probe Into Tesla Model X, S Vehicles Over Failure Of Touchscreen, Loss Of Rearview Camera Display

Photo by Mike Mareen on Shutterstock