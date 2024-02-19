Tesla Engineer Clears The Air On Rusting Cybertrucks, Gives Cleaning Tips On How To Deal With 'Surface Contamination'

Loading... Loading...

Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill on Friday took to X to clarify media reports of rust on Tesla’s stainless steel vehicle while also recommending ways of maintaining the vehicle with its unusual exterior.

What Happened: Wes in a post on X clarified that the rust on the Cybertruck is only superficial. It is owing to the free iron on the material rusting and can be cleaned easily, the engineer said, while also recommending either liquid Bar Keeper’s Friend or CitriSurf 77 to clean the vehicle. These products will loosen the deposit which can then be wiped off, he said.

“If anything stubborn use a blue non-scratch Scotch Brite pad as it won’t leave any marks on the metal,” Morrill wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The engineer was responding to a video by a Tesla enthusiast and YouTuber who attempted to debunk the media reports of rusting.

However, this cleaning process of removing these particles is not mandatory, the engineer noted. Customers can clean it anytime on spotting these particles or choose to ignore it if it doesn’t bother them.

“Iron becomes iron oxide until there’s no free iron left to convert. In the process it creates red corrosion product which you’ll see on the surface. Clean it anytime or don’t if it doesn’t bother you. It’s not the base metal. The specs are about the size of the pin of a pinhead,” the engineer said.

Why It Matters: Tesla asserts that the Cybertruck's stainless steel exoskeleton provides enhanced durability, minimizing dents and damages.

In the Cybertruck owner’s manual, the company notes that the exterior may undergo changes in color and reflective properties as the stainless steel matures.

Tesla recommends immediate removal of corrosive substances like grease, oil, bird droppings, tree resin, and dead insects without waiting for a complete wash, even during routine use. If necessary, denatured alcohol can be used to eliminate tar spots and stubborn grease stains, followed by an immediate wash with water and mild soap, as per the manual.

