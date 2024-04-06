New Cybertruck Orders Will Only Be Delivered In 2025, Says Tesla Website

Loading... Loading...

Potential Tesla Cybertruck buyers will now have to wait till 2025 to take deliveries of their vehicles if they place an order today.

What Happened: Tesla’s website now shows the expected delivery time as 2025 for both the all-wheel drive version of the Cybertruck and the higher-end Cyberbeast. It previously showed 2024.

One can place an order for the Cybertruck with a fully refundable $250. The company will then invite order holders when the truck is ready to be configured.

Cybertruck Production And Deliveries: Tesla does not segment its delivery numbers model-wise, making it difficult to ascertain how many Cybertrucks have been delivered since the company commenced deliveries in November.

The company produced 20,995 units of Model S, X, and the Cybertruck cumulatively in the first quarter and delivered 17,027 units.

Tesla plans to eventually deliver 250,000 Cybertrucks per year. However, Musk has previously cautioned that this milestone will not be reached this year but only in 2025.

Scaling production, and not demand, is the biggest hurdle in the process given the large order book for the truck, company CEO Elon Musk previously said. Tesla already has over a million pre-orders for the vehicle. Third-party estimates for Cybertruck reservations are almost double the official numbers.

Last month, Musk said that the production of the Cybertruck is ramping up. However, there is no official data to verify the claim.

Photo via Shutterstock