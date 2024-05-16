Loading... Loading...

xAI founder Elon Musk revealed that his AI-powered chatbot, Grok, will soon offer a humorous take on the news.

What Happened: Musk announced that Grok will adopt a comedic approach to news, like the style of “The Daily Show” and “Colbert Report” from the older days. He made this announcement via a post on Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

"Grok will soon offer a humorous take on the news in the spirit of how The Daily Show and Colbert Report used to be in ancient times."

This comes after Musk's previous statements about the "woke mind virus" and his criticism of the media organizations. He has also said he is being "targeted" by the "mainstream media" in the past.

Why It Matters: Musk’s recent post marks a significant shift in the capabilities of his AI-powered chatbot, Grok.

Previously, Grok had started summarizing personalized trending stories on X, allowing Premium subscribers to get an overview of the information. However, the AI chatbot was also suffering from the same “hallucination” issue that had been plaguing its competitors.

This new direction for Grok could potentially help Musk address the issues that have been affecting the AI chatbot’s performance.

It also shows Musk’s willingness to experiment with different approaches to AI technology, despite his previous warnings about the potential dangers of AI.

