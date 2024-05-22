Did Tesla Tease Its Robotaxi In Shareholder Video? Blink And You'll Miss The Alleged 'Cybercab'

Loading... Loading...

Snapshots from a short video shared by Tesla Inc TSLA earlier this week are now being circulated on social media as possible glimpses of the company’s upcoming robotaxi product.

What Happened: Tesla on Monday shared a video urging shareholders to vote for CEO Elon Musk‘s 2018 pay package in the upcoming shareholder meeting scheduled for June 13.

The video highlighted different Tesla products including its Cybertruck, full self-driving assistance software expected to enable vehicle autonomy in the future, and more.

A snap from the video is now being circulated online as a concept image of the robotaxi. The image shows a two-seat white interior with no pedals or steering wheel.

There is a center screen and an armrest that can be lowered between the two seats. It is not immediately clear if it is indeed a concept image for the upcoming Robotaxi, or even whether there is more to the picture.

Yet another snapshot from the video shows a vehicle’s angular rear, different from Tesla’s present offerings, and is also being circulated as a glimpse of the upcoming Tesla product.

The last peak at Tesla’s robotaxi came in Elon Musk’s biography by Walter Isaacson released last year. The concept image from the book showed a two-door, two-seater vehicle with ample space for luggage in the rear.

Why It Matters: Tesla intends to unveil its dedicated Robotaxi product on Aug. 8. The date is deemed a lucky number in China and also coincides with the birthday of Musk’s triplets,

Last month, the CEO said that dedicating to autonomous driving is a “blindly obvious move” for Tesla.

“Not quite betting the company, but going balls to the wall for autonomy is a blindingly obvious move,” Musk wrote. “Everything else is like variations on a horse carriage.”

Loading... Loading...

During Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call, Musk casually referred to the "purpose-built robotaxi product" as the "Cybercab." It is unclear if this is a placeholder or the final name.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: PepsiCo Doubles Down On Electric As 75 Ford E-Transits Join Tesla Semi Trucks In Fleet

Photo courtesy: Tesla