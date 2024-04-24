Tesla's Robotaxi To Be Called 'Cybercab?' Elon Musk Says Self-Driving Fleet Will Be Like 'Combination Of Airbnb And Uber'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk offered a glimpse into his “blindingly obvious” robotaxi strategy during the company’s first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, highlighting a potential name for the autonomous vehicle — “Cybercab” — and a unique ownership model inspired by Airbnb and Uber.

Dual Ownership Fleet: Musk described the forthcoming robotaxi fleet as functioning “like a combination of Airbnb and Uber.” This suggests a two-pronged approach: Tesla will own and operate a segment of the robotaxi fleet, while also offering individuals the opportunity to integrate their personal vehicles into the network for rental purposes.

This concept echoes a similar vision presented by Musk in 2019, as per Reuters, where a robotaxi network was expected to be operational by 2020.

‘Cybercab’ Name Emerges: During the call, Musk casually referred to the “purpose-built robotaxi product” as the “Cybercab.” While it’s unclear if this is a placeholder or the final name, it hints at a potential design direction.

Design Inspiration: According to Musk’s biographer Walter Isaacson, the design for the robotaxi, as well as the now-scrapped $25,000 EV, was influenced by a February 2023 design review session. Inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck, both vehicles reportedly share a futuristic aesthetic characterized by angular lines and stainless steel construction.

Durability in Focus: In a playful jab at self-driving car company Waymo, Musk this week commented on a parody video showcasing the Cybertruck’s durability, suggesting it might be better suited for San Francisco’s robotaxi scene due to recent vandalism incidents.

Uncertain Timeline, Clearer Vision: While the precise timeline for the Cybercab’s launch remains unconfirmed, these developments paint a clearer picture of Tesla’s self-driving ambitions.

While some analysts like Gene Munster support Tesla’s focus on autonomous vehicles, others like Gary Black warn it’s risky to prioritize robotaxis over developing the previously planned low-cost electric car. Importantly, Musk has long championed autonomous Teslas functioning as robotaxis, even identifying it as a key driver of value in 2023.

