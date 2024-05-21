Palo Alto Networks, Hesai Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 0.2% on Tuesday.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.
Palo Alto Networks reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.25. Quarterly sales clocked in at $1.985 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.967 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.40 to $1.42 per share on total revenue of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion.
Palo Alto Networks shares tumbled 7.9% to $298.25 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Hesai Group HSAI shares declined 11.6% to $4.65 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
- VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS shares fell 11.4% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Monday.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares declined 8.2% to $7.51 in pre-market trading following results for the first quarter.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY shares fell 5.5% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Monday. Polestar, on Friday, acknowledged the receipt of deficiency notice from the Nasdaq.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI shares declined 4.4% to $15.39 in pre-market trading.
- JD.com, Inc. JD shares declined 4.3% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported interim first-quarter results and announced a proposed offering of $1.5 billion convertible senior notes.
- Li Auto Inc. LI shares slipped 3.2% to $21.02 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Li Auto reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 36.4% year-on-year to $3.55 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $3.84 billion.
Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Decreases Slightly, But Nasdaq Settles At Record High
Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.