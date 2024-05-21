Palo Alto Networks, Hesai Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 0.2% on Tuesday.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Palo Alto Networks reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.25. Quarterly sales clocked in at $1.985 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.967 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.40 to $1.42 per share on total revenue of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion.

Palo Alto Networks shares tumbled 7.9% to $298.25 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Hesai Group HSAI shares declined 11.6% to $4.65 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

shares declined 11.6% to $4.65 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results. VinFast Auto Ltd . VFS shares fell 11.4% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Monday.

. shares fell 11.4% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Monday. Gaotu Techedu Inc . GOTU shares declined 8.2% to $7.51 in pre-market trading following results for the first quarter.

. shares declined 8.2% to $7.51 in pre-market trading following results for the first quarter. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY shares fell 5.5% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Monday. Polestar, on Friday, acknowledged the receipt of deficiency notice from the Nasdaq.

shares fell 5.5% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Monday. Polestar, on Friday, acknowledged the receipt of deficiency notice from the Nasdaq. Bilibili Inc. BILI shares declined 4.4% to $15.39 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 4.4% to $15.39 in pre-market trading. JD.com, Inc. JD shares declined 4.3% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported interim first-quarter results and announced a proposed offering of $1.5 billion convertible senior notes.

shares declined 4.3% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported interim first-quarter results and announced a proposed offering of $1.5 billion convertible senior notes. Li Auto Inc. LI shares slipped 3.2% to $21.02 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Li Auto reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 36.4% year-on-year to $3.55 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $3.84 billion.

Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Decreases Slightly, But Nasdaq Settles At Record High

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here