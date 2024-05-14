Antony Blinken Visits Ukraine To 'Send A Strong Signal Of Reassurance' To US Ally Amid War With Russia

Loading... Loading...

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, marking the first visit by a senior U.S. official since the approval of a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine by Congress last month.

What Happened: Blinken’s unannounced trip is aimed at demonstrating U.S. solidarity with Ukraine, which is currently grappling with heavy Russian attacks on its northeastern border, Reuters reported. The Secretary of State arrived in Kyiv early Tuesday morning by train.

A U.S. official, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that Blinken’s visit is intended to “send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment.”

The official further explained that Blinken’s mission is to discuss the execution of the supplemental assistance to help bolster Ukraine’s defenses and enable them to regain the initiative on the battlefield.

See Also: Elon Musk Berates Gavin Newsom After California Governor Discloses Plans To Cut 10,000 Vacant State Jobs

Artillery, long-range missiles known as ATACMS, and air defense interceptors, approved by President Joe Biden on Apr. 24, are already being supplied to the Ukrainian forces, the official confirmed. Blinken is expected to reassure Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of the U.S.’s continued support and deliver a speech focused on Ukraine’s future.

On Monday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that Washington is working to expedite the delivery of weapons to Ukraine to help counter its current disadvantage.

“The delay put Ukraine in a hole and we’re trying to help them dig out of that hole as rapidly as possible,” Sullivan said, adding that a new package of weapons will be announced this week.

Why It Matters: Blinken’s visit to Ukraine comes amid escalating tensions in the region. In a recent meeting in Beijing, Blinken voiced concerns over China's support for Russia's military, potentially straining the ongoing efforts to mend relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, Russia has issued a warning to the West, indicating its readiness for a potential military confrontation in Ukraine. A senior Ukrainian intelligence official has suggested that Ukraine may have to engage in discussions with Russia to bring an end to the ongoing war.

Read Next: Biden Vs. Trump Matchup In This Traditionally Red State Shows Republican Party’s Lead Could Shrink Due To This Factor

Photo by Drop of Light on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.