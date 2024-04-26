Antony Blinken Raises Alarm Over Xi Jinping's Support For Russia During US-China Talks

Loading... Loading...

In a recent meeting in Beijing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced concerns over China’s support for Russia’s military, potentially straining the ongoing efforts to mend relations between the two countries.

What Happened: Blinken, during a five-and-a-half-hour discussion with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, highlighted the issue of China’s backing of Russia’s military, among other contentious topics, reported Reuters.

“The Secretary discussed concerns about PRC support to the Russian defense industrial base,” said U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, referring to the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Despite its “no limits” partnership with Moscow, China has refrained from providing arms for Russia’s war in Ukraine. However, U.S. officials caution that Chinese companies are aiding the weapons industry, potentially jeopardizing the broader bilateral relationship.

Highlighting the escalating tensions, shortly before Blinken’s arrival in China on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill. The bill allocated $8 billion to counter China’s military capabilities, substantial defense aid for Taiwan, and $61 billion for Ukraine.

Wang emphasized that the U.S. must not infringe upon “red lines” concerning sovereignty, security, and developmental interests, hinting at Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

Blinken is anticipated to have a brief meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping. Before Friday’s discussions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicated that the Biden administration was keeping all options open in response to China’s surplus industrial capacity.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President Could See Potential Imprisonment As Opportunity: ‘Donald Is Facing Real-Time Consequences For His Transgressions’

Why It Matters: The U.S. has been increasingly vocal about China’s role in Russia’s military activities. Earlier this month, Blinken suggested imposing sanctions on Chinese banks for their alleged support of Russia’s war in Ukraine. This move was seen as a clear indication of the U.S.’s growing concerns over China’s involvement in the conflict.

Meanwhile, the European Union has also been critical of China’s support for Russia. The EU’s top diplomat in Asia, Niclas Kvarnstrom, recently warned Beijing that its continued support for Russia is a major obstacle to improved relations between the EU and China.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts To Tucker Carlson Saying There’s ‘Ton Of Evidence’ That Aliens Live Among Us: ‘With 6000 Satellites Orbiting Earth, I Think I Would Know’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.