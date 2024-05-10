Apple's Vision Pro Headset Becomes Surgeons' Tool Of Choice For 'Keyhole' Surgeries

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s AAPL first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, continues to gain popularity among surgeons in India, with over 30 “keyhole” surgeries performed using the device.

What Happened: Even Before Apple Vision Pro became available to users, some doctors, especially surgeons were enthusiastic about the device’s applications in healthcare. Now it appears surgeons in India have widely adopted the headset for performing precise laparoscopic surgeries.

At Chennai’s GEM Hospital, surgeons are employing the headset for laparoscopic surgeries, commonly referred to as “Keyhole” surgeries. Vision Pro has been used in over 30 procedures to date. Its applications have extended to treating conditions such as gall bladder problems, stomach cancer, fistulas, and hernias, reported AppleInsider, citing FirstPost.

Dr. R. Parthasarathy, the COO and surgical gastroenterologist at GEM Hospital in Chennai, has been a strong advocate for the Apple Vision Pro. “There is no delay in transmission,” he told The Hindu. “I had a better vision and was connected to the real world.”

“In addition, if I want to view a CT scan, I can simultaneously see it in the device itself. It will display the scan adjacent to the surgery screen,” he added. This aids in preventing the surgeon from needing to turn their head to view various monitors, a potential disruption to the surgical procedure.

Dr. Parthasarathy also noted that the headset allows for easy communication with other medical professionals, enabling second opinions during surgeries.

Why It Matters: The Apple Vision Pro has been making waves in the medical community since its launch. In January, Dr. Rafael Grossmann, a pioneer in introducing Google Glass to the operating room, expressed excitement about the potential of the Apple Vision Pro in healthcare.

He believed that the device could give doctors “superpowers” by providing data without the need for a nearby display.

Apple’s headset has previously been used in surgeries in Brazil, the U.S., and the U.K., where it replaced the HoloLens 2 for one surgeon, the report noted.

Meanwhile, Vision Pro has also been making strides in other areas. Earlier this year, it was reported that the device could soon support the Apple Pencil, allowing for air drawing. Additionally, Apple announced plans to launch the Vision Pro headset in China within the year, marking its entry into the virtual and augmented reality headset market.

