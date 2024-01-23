Apple Vision Pro For Healthcare? Surgeon Thinks It Can Give 'Superpowers' To Doctors: 'I Am Excited'

Loading... Loading...

Dr. Rafael Grossmann, the first surgeon to introduce Google Glass to the operating room, eagerly anticipates the launch of Apple Vision Pro, which he believes could revolutionize healthcare.

What Happened: Dr. Grossmann sees Apple Inc.'s AAPL mixed-reality headset as a potential tool for surgical documentation and assistance, reported Apple Insider. Apple Vision Pro is set to ship on Feb. 2, and Grossmann is particularly excited about its potential applications in healthcare.

Dr. Grossmann, known for using new medical technologies, including robotic surgery, previously suggested in June that the Apple Vision Pro could give doctors “superpowers” by providing data without needing a nearby display.

In his latest comments, Grossmann stated that he’s weeks away from “finally having mixed reality as an applicable technology in the healthcare system.”

The surgeon sees the Apple Vision Pro as a way to optimize and streamline many areas of healthcare.

Dr. Grossmann’s comments followed a leaked transcript of an internal Apple video, where executives Mike Rockwell and Alan Dye discussed the development of the Apple Vision Pro.

Rockwell noted that the device could consolidate information during procedures, potentially improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Grossmann had earlier expressed his hope that the Apple headset would give doctors "superpowers."

Why It Matters: Beyond consumers, Apple aims the Vision Pro at businesses like healthcare, aircraft repair, and education.

Rockwell also mentioned healthcare, training, and education as primary product usage sectors. This aligns with Dr. Grossmann’s anticipation of the device’s potential in healthcare.

The Vision Pro, now available for pre-orders, comes with a hefty price tag. You can actually buy an iPhone 15 Pro Max with the money it takes to buy some essential Apple Vision Pro accessories and the AppleCare+ plan.

