Apple Vision Pro Could Soon Support Apple Pencil, Allowing Air Drawing To Become Reality

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly testing a new version of the Apple Pencil that is compatible with its first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro.

What Happened: The new Apple Pencil is being internally tested by Apple with visionOS support, reported MacRumors, citing a source familiar with the matter on Monday. This would enable the Apple Pencil to be used with drawing apps on the Vision Pro, such as Freeform and Pixelmator.

Although specific details about this project are not yet known, it is speculated that users may be able to draw with the Apple Pencil on a desk or another flat surface, with the drawing appearing in the open visionOS app.

This would essentially transform a person’s surroundings into a large canvas, complete with pressure and tilt sensitivity.

Why It Matters: This development comes on the heels of a series of new hardware releases by Apple. Previously, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported that Apple is set to release a series of new hardware, including Mac, iPad, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard updates.

The new products are expected to be released in March or April, following the launch of a special version of iOS 17.4 with support for the new hardware at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, in February it was reported that Apple has filed a new patent application titled “Handheld Input Devices With Sleeves” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO. The application suggested that the tech giant is contemplating a significant upgrade to its Apple Pencil lineup.

The introduction of interchangeable sleeves for the Apple Pencil could potentially provide users with enhanced controls, sensors, and extended battery life.

Photo via Shutterstock