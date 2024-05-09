Loading... Loading...

As Russia marked the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, President Vladimir Putin warned the West of the potential for a global conflict. This comes amid Russia’s ongoing military advances in Ukraine.

What Happened: On Sunday, Putin accused Western powers of disregarding the Soviet Union’s pivotal role in defeating Nazi Germany and of instigating conflicts worldwide, reported Reuters. He asserted that Russia, as the world’s largest nuclear power, would not tolerate any threats.

“We know what the exorbitance of such ambitions leads to. Russia will do everything to prevent a global clash,” Putin said on Red Square after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reviewed troops lined up in a rare May blizzard.

Putin, who views the war as a struggle with the West, stated that Russia’s strategic forces are always ready for combat. He also emphasized Russia’s commitment to preventing a global clash.

“In the West, they would like to forget the lessons of the Second World War,” Putin said.

Russia acknowledged all the allies who contributed to the defeat of Nazi Germany. Additionally, he highlighted the Chinese people’s resistance against Japanese militarism.

He emphasized pivotal battles that shaped the fate of humanity, such as those near Moscow, Leningrad, Rzhev, Stalingrad, Kursk, and Kharkiv, as well as engagements near Minsk, Smolensk, and Kyiv, spanning from Murmansk to the Caucasus and Crimea, marked by intense and bloody conflicts.

Despite the West’s accusations of Russia’s imperialistic land grab in Ukraine, Putin insists that the territories in question were once part of the Russian empire and are now part of Russia.

At the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Putin highlighted the sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during World War II and criticized the West for forgetting the war’s lessons.

Why It Matters: The warning of a potential global conflict comes at a time when Russia’s military actions in Ukraine have intensified. Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, causing significant damage and further straining Ukraine’s energy system.

Earlier, Ukraine foiled a Russian plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials. This alleged plot was to be executed before Putin’s fifth-term inauguration.

Despite a boycott from the U.S. and allied nations, Putin began his fifth term, urging the West to choose between confrontation and cooperation. His re-election in March was seen as a demonstration of the country’s unity and the correctness of its path.

Meanwhile, a U.S. soldier has been detained in Russia on theft charges, further escalating tensions between the two nations.

